‘The stage couldn’t fit…’: Rihanna shuts down netizen over massive luggage at Ambani wedding

International superstar Rihanna landed in India on Thursday for her performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Prior to her arrival, her extensive luggage gained online attention, with a netizen jokingly asking if she brought a 'folding house'. Rihanna was carrying a substantial quantity of cartons during her journey.Rihanna humorously clarified that she was actually travelling with her own stage.

“What did she bring with her? A folding house?”, a netizen wrote. To which, Rihanna said, “The stage couldn’t fit in my carryon.”

The singer, accompanied by her husband A$AP Rocky, was seen rehearsing for her performance on Thursday night. Rumours suggest that her performance is scheduled for Friday, as part of the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

This marks Rihanna's first performance in India, following the Ambani's tradition of inviting international artists like Beyonce, Coldplay and Chainsmokers for their children's pre-wedding festivities.

The event will also feature a concert by Diljit Dosanjh and attendance from Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.

The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in July.

The wedding of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, to Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has become the focal point of widespread attention, drawing renowned personalities from Bollywood, Hollywood, and various global spheres.

In a video shared by Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani expressed her two primary wishes for Anant's wedding: to honor their cultural roots and to pay tribute to arts and culture.

Renowned personalities like Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have graced the wedding ceremony in Jamnagar.