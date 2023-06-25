'The timing is so wrong': Netflix trolled for return of 'Titanic' days after submarine tragedy

Netflix is being trolled on social media for its decision to return the movie "Titanic" to its website, just days after the Titan tourist submersible drowned, killing all five onboard. The trolling is mostly in jest, but it does highlight the fact that Netflix is being insensitive to the tragedy. The ill-fated submarine sank in the North Atlantic Ocean, near the wreck of the Titanic, on June 18.

Bringing back Titanic is a safe bet for the streaming giant as it is a popular film that is sure to attract viewers. However, Netflix's decision to return "Titanic" to its website so soon after the sinking of the Titan submarine has been seen by some as "insensitive". The film is about a ship that sinks, and it is possible that some people may find it triggering to watch the film so soon after a real-life tragedy.

A user wrote, “Netflix just couldn’t stop themselves.. Huh”. Another user said, “The timing is so wrong.” “ Netflix saw the opportunity and wasted no time,” a third user commented.

‘Titanic’ is returning to Netflix next week. pic.twitter.com/xuFhK8ORgE — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2023

Netflix just couldn't help themselves huh 💀 — IRUNNIA (@Irunnia_) June 24, 2023

The timing is so wrong — Jaden🌈 (@jadenspov) June 24, 2023

Netflix has not commented on the trolling, but it is likely that the company is aware of the criticism. The company may decide to remove "Titanic" from its website or to delay its return.

On Thursday, OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the missing submarine, said that all the five passengers onboard the submersible were believed to be dead. This statement came hours after the US Coast Guard said a remote-operating vehicle had found a debris field near the Titanic wreck.

The US Coast Guard said the submarine was lost after a 'catastrophic implosion'. During a press conference, Rear Admiral John Mauger said a remote operating vehicle (ROV) from the vessel Horizon Artic found the tail cone of the Titan submersible approximately 1600ft from the bow of the Titanic wreck. And they found additional debris, which is consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.

Also Read: Delhi rains: Woman electrocuted to death at New Delhi Railway Station