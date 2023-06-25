Delhi rains: Woman electrocuted to death at New Delhi Railway Station

A young woman on Sunday was electrocuted to death in Delhi after she touched an electric pole while trying to walk through a flooded road. The deceased woman, who has been identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Delhi’s Preet Vihar, got electrocuted after grabbing an electric pole outside the New Delhi Railway Station.

Ahuja came to catch the Bhopal Shatabdi train and there was waterlogging outside the railway station, according to Delhi Police. She held on to an electric pole for support and got electrocuted when she was crossing a waterlogged road outside the station.

The woman reached the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday at 5:30 am with her sister and three children to board a train to Bhopal. At the time of the incident, a few wires were protruding out from the pole. People nearby tried to help the victim after she was electrocuted.

Delhi Police sources told ANI: "The deceased woman has been identified as Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar, Delhi who got electrocuted after grabbing an electric pole outside the New Delhi Railway Station where she came to catch the Bhopal Shatabdi train. There was waterlogging outside the Railway Station."

They further said: "Prima facie the deceased grabbed the pole to avoid going in the water. Police have registered a case. Further probe is underway."

The woman’s body has been sent for postmortem to Delhi's Lady Hardinge Hospital and a probe into the matter is underway.

The Delhi Police registered a case under Sections 287 and 304 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Indian Penal Code and are probing to determine those responsible for the incident.

Lokesh Kumar Chopra, the deceased woman’s father, said they were leaving for Chandigarh when he received the news of his daughter’s death due to electrocution. "We were going to Chandigarh. I was in the parking area when I received the info that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority," Chopra said.

(With inputs from ANI)

