These 6 states have imposed night curfew, partial COVID-19 lockdown; full details here

Several states and union territories have decided to impose strict restrictions for the public including lockdown, weekend lockdown, and night curfews to combat the rapid transmission of coronavirus infections.

India witnessed more than one lakh daily COVID-19 cases thrice--April 4, April 5, and April 7 -- this week. In fact, on Wednesday, the country witnessed the highest-ever single day spike since the first case of coronavirus was reported on January 30, 2020.

According to the Union Health Ministry, eight states (Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Gujarat) account for 84.44 per cent of the new deaths related to coronavirus.

Whereas Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh account for 75 per cent of total active cases in the country. At the moment, the active caseload of India stands at 8,43,473.

Here is a list of all the places where COVID-19 curbs have been introduced:

1. Gujarat

The Gujarat government has announced a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities till April 30. The government has also banned political or social gatherings till April 30 and reduced the number of guests who can attend a marriage ceremony. The state government has reduced the number of people who can attend a marriage ceremony to 100 now from 200.

2. Odisha

In Odisha, the night curfew has been extended in 10 districts. The curfew will take place from 10 pm to 5 am in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

3. Delhi

Night curfew has also been implemented in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. According to the new rules, private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are exempted from the night curfew. Passengers going to airports, railway stations, and bus stations have also been exempted from the rule but have to produce a valid ticket. Buses, metro, autos, taxis and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also advised commuters, who do not fall under the essential category, to complete their journey before 10 pm in view of the night curfew. However, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.

4. Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has imposed both weekend lockdown and a night curfew on weekdays to stem the surge in coronavirus cases in the state. The night curfew in Maharashtra will be in effect from 8 pm to 7 am, whereas the weekend lockdown will be in force from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

5. Punjab

Punjab has declared a series of restrictions including night curfew across the whole state -- up from the earlier 12 districts -- from 9 pm to 5 am. All political, social, cultural or sports gatherings have been banned for now. The state government has also put a cap on attendance at funerals, weddings, and cremations. Only 50 people can attend indoor functions, and 100 for outdoors.

6. Rajasthan

Rajasthan government has also imposed night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums besides suspending classes 1 to 9 at schools till April 19. The night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am. Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited while home delivery of food has been allowed.

