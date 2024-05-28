'They are all slowly killing us': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath urges Indians to question food choices

In response to the National Institute of Nutrition's (NIN) recommendations on sugar content in packaged foods and beverages, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has raised concerns about the quality of food consumed by Indians.

Taking it to the social media platform X, Kamath emphasised the importance of questioning the ingredients in our food and making informed choices to combat the alarming levels of sugar, adulteration, and harmful chemicals found in common food items.

He wrote, "We Indians need to question what goes into the food we consume. The more we ask, the better choices we will have. The sugar content in most of our food is ridiculous. Adulteration in food items like masalas, milk and protein. And then there are substandard chemicals used in food colouring and preservatives in fruits and vegetables. They are all slowly killing us. This applies to both packaged foods and food from many restaurants."

The new guidelines proposed by the NIN are set to impact a wide array of branded products, including soft drinks, juices, cookies, ice creams, cereals, and more. These guidelines represent a shift towards addressing the sugar content in foods and beverages, a crucial step in promoting healthier dietary habits among the populace.

The decision was made in the midst of disputes over the excessive sugar content of the infant food Cerelac and the malted drink Bournvita on social media and in other forums, as well as growing worries about the prevalence of obesity and diabetes.

The revised recommendations, which were created by a multidisciplinary team of experts, specify that the "threshold for sugar has been calculated at ~5% energy from added sugar, and not exceeding 10% energy from total sugar" for solid meals.

However, executives from packaged food firms have voiced doubts over these recommendations' applicability, claiming that they would necessitate significant modifications to current formulas.

The mismatch stems from the belief that the recommendations would bar even staple items from being labelled as "healthy," which might have an impact on the sector as a whole.

Despite the pushback from food and beverage companies, health advocates argue that these guidelines are essential in combating the escalating issues of obesity and diabetes in the country. By establishing clear thresholds for sugar content, the guidelines aim to enhance transparency and empower consumers to make more informed choices about their dietary intake.

While the debate between industry stakeholders and health experts continues, Nithin Kamath's message resonates with a crucial call to action for Indians to scrutinise the food they consume.

By increasing awareness and actively questioning the contents of packaged foods and meals served in restaurants, individuals can take ownership of their health and well-being.