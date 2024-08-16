'They knew what they were doing': Mathew Perry death probe escalates as polices charges 5 for plotting actor's death

Five individuals have been indicted in connection with the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom Friends. The charges were revealed at a press conference held by the US Attorney’s Office on Thursday morning.

Authorities allege that an underground network of drug suppliers and sellers was responsible for providing the ketamine that led to Perry's death in October 2023. The defendants include two doctors, Perry's live-in personal assistant, and a woman identified by authorities as "The Ketamine Queen."

US Attorney Martin Estrada emphasised that the defendants exploited Perry's struggles with addiction. "They knew what they were doing was wrong," Estrada stated.

Three of the five individuals charged have reached plea agreements, while the other two defendants, Dr Salvador Plasencia of Santa Monica and Jasveen Sangha, face a series of serious charges.

Plasencia has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He has been released on a $100,000 unsecured bond and has surrendered his DEA license. His trial is scheduled for October 8.

Being referred to as the 'Ketamine Queen', Sangha is the alleged drug dealer, a key player in the investigation who is accused of providing the lethal dose of ketamine to Perry.

Meanwhile, she has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to distribute ketamine and possession with intent to distribute various controlled substances. The judge revoked her previous bond, citing her extensive international travel and dual citizenship as reasons she might flee.

The investigation reveals that over two months leading up to Perry’s death, he allegedly received approximately 20 vials of ketamine, costing around $55,000. According to Estrada, Plasencia saw Perry as a lucrative opportunity, sending texts that revealed his intention to be Perry's sole drug supplier.

Perry, who had been open about his battle with addiction, died at the age of 54 after being found face down in a jacuzzi at his Pacific Palisades home. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's autopsy report stated that the actor experienced "acute effects of ketamine" followed by drowning.

The case has drawn significant attention, with DEA Administrator Anne Milgram commenting on the breach of trust among medical professionals and drug suppliers. “This betrayal of trust is at the heart of this tragedy,” she said during the press briefing.

Perry's death shocked fans and co-stars alike. Following the news, his Friends castmates issued a heartfelt statement expressing their devastation over the loss of their beloved friend. "We are all so utterly devastated... we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," they wrote.

As the investigation continues, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to holding accountable those who distribute harmful drugs, regardless of their status. "Every victim's life counts," Estrada asserted.