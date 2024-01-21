‘Think what Sania Mirza must be going through’: Pak netizens stand in solidarity with Tennis star after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana Javed

In the wake of the unexpected marriage announcement between Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed, a wave of support for Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has surged across Pakistani social media platforms. The news of Malik's third marriage came as a shock to many, particularly because of his high-profile first marriage to Mirza in April 2010, with whom he shares a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in 2018.

The online community in Pakistan has rallied behind Mirza, expressing solidarity and admiration for her. Social media users have been vocal in their support, with comments suggesting that Mirza was always "too good" for Malik and condemning the cricketer for his actions. This outpouring of support follows a cryptic post shared by Mirza earlier in the week, hinting at divorce and life struggles, which fueled speculation about the couple's separation.

Amidst the reactions, there were also humorous takes on the situation, with netizens sharing witty comments and memes about the wedding. Despite the humor, the underlying sentiment of support for Mirza remained evident.

Can I just say Sania Mirza was always too good for him? — Saman Tariq (@stariq88) January 20, 2024

Team Sania for ever. — Hasan Saeed (@hasansaeed6) January 20, 2024

“I no longer believe in love marriage. Think what Sania Mirza must be going through. Allah should have given you better than him, What happened was good,” a user commented. Another one wrote, “A marriage or a breaking of it is not her claim to fame.” "Can I just say Sania Mirza was always too good for him?," a third user commented.

“Stay Strong bhabhi. God bless you,” a fourth user wrote. “Sania Mirza congratulates Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on their marriage and takes ‘Khula’. It breaks my heart,” another one said.

The marriage between Malik and Javed was confirmed through an Instagram post by Malik, where he shared images from their nikaah ceremony. Meanwhile, Mirza's father disclosed to the news agency PTI that the separation between Mirza and Malik was a 'khula', a form of divorce initiated by the wife in Islamic law.

