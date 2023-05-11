Third blast hits vicinity of Golden Temple in Amritsar, 5 suspects arrested

Another low-intensity explosion has hit the vicinity of the Golden Temple, making it the third blast within a week. No fatalities have been reported.

5 people have been arrested in connection to the blast, the Punjab Police has said.

The blast hit the area near Harmandir Sahib shortly past midnight. Pamphlets were recovered at the scene, containing a confession and subsequent demands from a suspect owning up to the blasts.

According to Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh, a “loud sound” was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am and police suspected the possibility of another explosion and went to verify.

CCTV footage recovered shows the alleged suspect throwing the bomb from a window on the second floor of the Guru Ram Dass inn into Galiara.

The suspect is seen going into the washroom and hurriedly rushing out, with the blast following through shortly on site. The suspect allegedly threw the bomb from the washroom window.

The police have arrested the suspect caught on camera, in addition to 4 other suspects.

“Amritsar low intensity explosion cases solved

5 persons arrested

Press Conference will be held in #Amritsar

@PunjabPoliceInd committed to maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann,” Punjab Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted out.

The police investigated the possibility for the blasts being tied to an organisation. However, the suspect has admitted no connection to any organisation and followed through with the blasts to make the government concede to his demands.

This explosion marks the third to hit the vicinity within a span of 5 days.

The first blast occurred on Saturday night on Heritage street, near Bansal Sweet Shop. One person was injured in addition to property damage within the blast radius. No shrapnel was used in the explosion.

The second blast followed a day later opposite the same shop. The police sealed off the area for investigation but found no detonator, concluding the explosives were sealed inside a container. The police believed a “crude kind of device” was used to trigger the explosion.