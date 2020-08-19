This artist transforms regular kids' photos into grand images of Ram, Krishna

Karan Acharya, who is well known for his creation of the popular Rudra Hanuman image is transforming the images of the common men. Acharya has been receiving requests from people to alter the images of children into deities. Recently a follower of the graphic artists sent him a photo of a family of three and requested him to turn the infant into Lord Krishna. Acharya transformed the family, complete with a grand palace in the background.

Acharya's tweet that includes images of the conversation and his work has gone viral. It has received 127.5K likes and 19.8K retweets. Twitterati has lauded the artist for his creativity. His replies are flooded with users sending pictures of their children and asking for a similar transformation.

Twitter users have flooded Acharya's social media requesting him to transform their children into avatars of Lord Krishna or Lord Ram.

Karan Acharya is popularly known for the Rudra Hanuman graphic that became a popular image across the nation. Acharya was requested by his friends to design a unique flag for the annual temple festival at his village. The result was the saffron Rudra Hanuman with black outlines.

Once posted on social media, the image went viral. It can be spotted across windscreens in cars, display pictures on social media, and more. He later copyrighted the image.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also applauded his work during a rally in Mangaluru. "I want to applaud artist Karan Acharya whose Hanuman portrait has captured the imagination of people across India. This is a laudable achievement and is the power of his achievement, talent and imagination. This is the pride of Mangaluru. All TV channels queued up for his interview," he said.

