‘This Barbie is leading BYJU'S': Divya Gokulnath's viral post inspires netizens

The Barbie trailer has taken over social media with a new trend of selfie-generator. BYJU'S co-founder Divya Gokulnath has now participated in the trend by posting images of herself dressed as the iconic doll.

Gokulnath took to Instagram to share two photos of herself, along with captions emphasising the value of education for all.

While the first tagline read, "This Barbie is leading the world's largest edtech company!" the second one said, "This Barbie is making education for all a reality".

Gokulnath, a successful female entrepreneur, is using the trend to show the boundaries of what a Barbie can symbolise.

In her post, she wrote, "Changing definitions and pushing the envelope on what #Barbie can do! This Barbie is on a mission to make education a right and not a privilege."

Gokulnath also used the hashtag #EducationForAll in her post, highlighting her desire to make education a right rather than a privilege.

Her Instagram post got a lot of attention from netizens. A lot of them appreciated her for using the platform for a better cause.

Gokulnath's post reminds people that apart from being a toy, Barbie can be used as a symbol of empowerment and a torchbearer of change to inspire young girls and women to follow their aspirations and make a difference in the world.

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will be released in India on July 21.

Also Read: 'Zomaito' or 'Zomaato': Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma weighs on Deepinder Goyal's poll