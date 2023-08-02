'This hero is 57 years old?!': Anand Mahindra is amazed after watching Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan' song; actor responds

The first track of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' was released on Monday, July 31. Like many Shah Rukh Khan fans, industrialist Anand Mahindra also praised the actor's performance in the song titled "Zinda Banda", which has received over 41 million views on YouTube so far.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra was all praise for the actor as he took to the platform to share a clip of the song. "This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…," Mahindra wrote on Tuesday.

This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…

pic.twitter.com/3Qaa2iC30U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2023

His tweet garnered responses from several users, who praised the actor's performance in the song.

"This is what happens when one pursues one’s passion, I guess. Dancing like he’s in his 20. Hard to notice any young girl dancing next to him coz he dominates his presence in the screen," a user wrote.

Another added, "Shahrukh Khan is the best. Incomparable!!"

A third added, "Yes sir, his energy and hardworking nature is because where he is today, young actors are being compared to him and he's turning 58 this November."

Shahrukh Khan is the best. Incomparable!! — Nick (@Nickkulk) August 1, 2023

This is what happens when one pursues one’s passion I guess. Dancing like he’s in his 20. Hard to notice any young girl dancing next to him coz he dominates his presence in the screen! ❤️❤️. Salute hai! — Amreen Jairaj Mazgoanwala (@Amreen24x7) August 2, 2023

Yes sir ♥️🔥🔥🔥, his energy and hardworking nature is because where he is today, young actors are being compared to him and he's turning 58 this November. — Kurosaki (@luffykurosaki29) August 1, 2023

On Wednesday, the actor also took to the platform to reply to the post by Mahindra Group Chairman.

"Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes.. laugh..cry..shake..or fly...hopefully make some to swim with the stars... dream for a few moments of joy."

The post has garnered more than 1 million views so far.

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' boasts an exceptional cast, comprising renowned names from the entertainment industry such as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Also Watch: Meet Ola Electric's newest employee, a dog named Bijlee; Know all about Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's bid to make office pet-friendly