This Indian restaurant in Dubai is giving 65% off on your bill, but here's the catch

A Dubai restaurant is drawing attention for turning a simple dinner outing into something of a social experiment, where your final bill depends less on the menu and more on who you show up with.

At Anna’s by Jimmydixs, discounts are tied to the kind of company at the table. According to a report by Khaleej Times, diners coming in with family get 50% off, while those accompanied by their wife receive 55%. The offer rises to 60% if the guest is joined by a girlfriend, and goes up to 65% for those arriving with more than two companions.

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More than just a meal deal

The promotion runs on weekdays, from Sunday to Thursday, between 6 pm and 1:30 am. It also includes extras such as welcome drinks, light bites, music and shisha, turning it into more of a night-out package than just a discounted dinner.

Built around city life

The idea, according to the restaurant’s operators, reflects how people in Dubai manage their routines and social lives.

“Let’s be honest, people here juggle work, families and complicated personal lives. With everything being a bit uncertain lately, going out has also become more selective,” said Sucheta Sharma, founder and managing director of Boho Group.

“We thought, why not create something that makes it easier to step out and enjoy an evening, whether that’s with family or... other company. At the end of the day, it’s like taking your wife out for dinner and your dinner with your girlfriend is on us.”

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Curiosity driving footfall

The offer has quickly spread online, with many reacting to both the pricing logic and the messaging behind it. While some see it as a quirky marketing move, others are simply intrigued enough to check it out.

Whether people go for the savings or the novelty, the concept flips the usual dining equation — here, who you bring could matter more than what you order.