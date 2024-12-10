'This is an insult to Goddess Saraswati. Kindly don't waste...': Sonu Nigam unhappy after Rajasthan CM leaves mid-performance

Sonu Nigam recently performed at the Rising Rajasthan event in Jaipur, where his powerful performance captivated the audience. However, the singer was left disappointed when several dignitaries, including politicians, left the event midway. Expressing his feelings, Sonu shared a heartfelt message on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram after his performance on Monday, Sonu directly addressed politicians, urging them to reconsider their approach to attending cultural events. He wrote in the caption, "A humble request to all the respected Politicians of India, kindly don't attend any performance of any artiste if you have to abruptly leave midway. This is disrespect to Art and Artistes and Maa Sarasvati."

Sonu also pointed out that even Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and other ministers left during his performance, raising concerns about the message such actions convey to the public.

“A lot of good people had come for the show; it was a very prestigious event. Delegates came from all over the world to enhance the pride of Rajasthan. The Chief Minister of the state was there, so was the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore). I could not see all of them in the dark, but there were a lot of people,” Sonu Nigam recalled in the video.

“In the middle of the show, I saw that CM saab and the rest of the people got up and left. As soon as they left, all the delegates also left. I have a request to all politicians: if you do not respect your artistes, then what will the people outside do? In America or elsewhere, I’ve never seen a President leave midway during a performance. At least they would inform before leaving. My humble request to you all is that, if you have to leave like this, then do not come; or at least leave before the show starts,” he continued.

Sonu Nigam expressed his disappointment, describing such actions as highly disrespectful. He remarked, “Leaving in the middle of an artiste’s performance is very disrespectful. This is an insult to Goddess Saraswati. I didn’t even notice you leaving at first, but afterward, I received numerous messages from people advising me not to perform at events like these for politicians who leave midway. So, I have a humble request: if you have to leave, please do so before the show starts. Don’t attend. I understand you are important and busy individuals with many responsibilities, and your time is valuable. Kindly don’t waste it by attending if you can’t stay for the entire performance.”

Sonu concluded his statement with a polite yet firm appeal, saying, “It’s a humble request.”

His sister, playback singer Teesha Nigam, supported his stance, commenting, “Only you could say it like it is!” Many fans also resonated with his thoughts. One admirer wrote, “Bohot hi pyaar se, bohot hi sahi kaha,” while another added, “Thank you for highlighting this issue… Aur aap bolte hain tabhi log sunte hain.”