'This is insane': Batchmate's daughter shares rare IIT photo of Sundar Pichai. Sitting next to him is...

A previously unseen photograph of Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, from his graduation day at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, is creating quite a buzz on social media. The photo was shared by Ananya Lohani, a software engineer whose father was a classmate of Sundar Pichai at IIT-Kharagpur.

In the photo, Pichai is seen standing beside Sharmistha Dubey - the sole female batch-mate in their class. What makes the photo particularly intriguing is that Dubey, like Pichai, has climbed the corporate ladder to become a remarkably successful professional. Dubey, an Indian-origin American, is now the CEO of Match Group, the parent company of popular dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid.

“My dad just shared this picture of his IIT KGP convocation (1993) with him, Sundar Pichai and Sharmistha Dubey in the same frame,” Delhi-based software developer Ananya Lohani wrote while sharing the old picture on X. “This is absolutely insane…” she added.

According to Vogue, she spent her childhood in Jamshedpur during the 1970s and 1980s. Her father, a mechanical engineering professor, encouraged her to pursue an engineering degree at IIT, where she was the only female student among over a hundred men.

