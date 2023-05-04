'This is Pakistani technology': Rural innovation to clean road goes viral 

'Jugaad' is not just an Indian thing. An innovation to clean roads in rural Pakistan is proof. This equipment comprises what seems like a tractor with an extension attached to its back side to support huge wings. The date when this video was taken is, however, not known.

This video was shared by Omer Alvie, marketing director of the UAE-based business consulting and services firm Beyond Borders, in a recent LinkedIn post. Alvie said while sharing the video that it is quite remarkable for people living in rural areas to come up with device machines aimed at solving day-to-day problems and that too without any modern tools or even metals.

“Irrespective of the humorous comment in the video this is serious business. To be able to devise machines without any modern tools even without using any metal and then to have the innovation work as well as this is actually quite remarkable and commendable and points to the staggering opportunity that can be capitalized by harnessing this human resource to solve world's most pressing problems,” Alvie said.

He further said this innovation is one example of “staggering opportunity that can be capitalised by harnessing this human resource to solve the world’s most pressing problems”. He also mentioned in his post that innovation is in short supply around the world and also advised people to grab this opportunity.

Alvie said while signing off: “Innovation is in short supply around the world. Here we see it literally de - littering the street. Word to the wise. Grab this opportunity!”

Just like Alvie, LinkedIn users were also impressed with this innovation from Pakistan. A user wrote: "I see fantastic use of available components to get a needed job done.. there is nothing funny about this. This is impressive and all who view it should see this in the same way."

Another user said solutions to day-to-day problems have to be simple and adaptible as per circumstances. The user noted: "In my professional past, I have always noticed that people with few financial resources have some of the best innovations. It doesn't always have to be rocket science, the solutions have to be adapted to the circumstances. Engineering means, KEEP IT SIMPLE"

Earlier in the day, a video from Pakistan wherein a family used extreme ‘jugaad’ to fit kids inside a car went viral on social media platforms. In this video said to be from Karachi, commuters were left stunned when they spotted a car driving down the road with a bizarre solution attached to its bumper. The video shows three kids crammed inside a container attached to the car’s rear bumper.

This video made Instagram users uncomfortable and they said the car owner should be arrested for putting children in danger. They also raised concerns about road safety and requested authorities concerned to take action.

