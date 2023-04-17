BCCI hikes prize money for Ranji Trophy, other domestic tournaments; check details here 

BCCI hikes pay structure: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has hiked the prize money for domestic tournaments. As per these revisions, the Ranji Trophy winners will now receive Rs 5 crore whereas the runners-up and semi-finalists will get Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. Ranji Trophy winners receive prize money worth Rs 2 crore at present.

The Duleep Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy winners will get Rs 1 crore whereas runners-up in the tournament will get Rs 50 lakh. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners will earn Rs 80 lakh whereas the losing team will get Rs 40 lakh. Winners of the Deodhar Trophy will get Rs 40 lakh whereas the losing finalists will get Rs 20 lakh.

The development was confirmed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a tweet. Shah tweeted, “I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all BCCI domestic tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in domestic cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs).”

I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs)🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Cgpw47z98q — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 16, 2023

Besides this, women cricketers’ pay structure will also see a massive boost. Winners of the Senior Women’s One Day trophy will get Rs 50 lakh and the runners-up will get Rs 25 lakh. Prize money for the senior women’s T20 trophy has also been increased to Rs 40 lakh and the losing team will get Rs 20 lakh.

BCCI domestic tournaments schedule

India’s 2023-24 domestic cricket tournament season will start with the Duleep Trophy on June 28. It will be played among 6 zonal teams and will be followed by List A Deodhar Trophy (July 24-August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Men’s T20s (October 16-November 6), and Vijay Hazare Trophy (November 23-December 15).

Senior women’s season will begin with the national T20 tournament from October 19- November 9 and will be followed by the Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy from November 24- December 4. The flagship Ranji Trophy will commence on January 5 next year.

Also read: 'Might be a Jhulan or Harman in stands today,' says Nita Ambani with over 19,000 girls cheering for MI

Also WATCH | IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians vs Nitish Rana-led Kolkata Knight Riders, Hardik Pandya-led GT vs Sanju Samson-led RR match today, Players, Match timings, toss; Highlights from RCB vs DC, LSG vs PBKS

Also read: 'A historic first': Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly react as Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut in MI vs KKR