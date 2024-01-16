‘This is when I lost my cool…’: Ranvir Shorey narrates distressing 10-hour IndiGo flight delay experience

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday found himself in a distressing situation when his IndiGo flight was delayed by 10 hours. Initially scheduled to depart at 2 PM, the flight's takeoff was continually postponed, with the airline citing bad weather due to fog as the reason.

Shorey, who had checked in two hours prior to the original departure time along with a group of seven passengers, was informed of the initial three-hour delay only upon arrival at the airport.

“One of my friends looked up the Indigo website to check the routing of our aircraft. It very clearly said that the aircraft that was supposed to fly us was coming in from Kolkata, which had reported no fog issues, and had already arrived at Bangalore. When we confronted the Indigo staff with this information, he simply said that the website has not been updated properly, and gave us his ‘personal guarantee’ that the flight will take off at around 8 PM,” he wrote on X.

Our flight was scheduled for 2 PM. All 8 of us checked in 2 hours prior as stipulated, and only then were we informed that the flight is 3 hours late due to bad weather (fog). We were not intimated prior to reaching… — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 15, 2024

As the day progressed, the delay extended, and suspicions arose among the passengers. Shorey's friend decided to verify the information on the IndiGo website, which revealed that the aircraft, coming from Kolkata where no fog issues were reported, had already arrived in Bangalore. When confronted, the IndiGo staff claimed the website had not been updated correctly but assured that the flight would leave at 8 PM.

“This was important for me as my child would be alone at home if I did not get back by around 10-10:30 PM. At about 7 PM, the flight time was changed to 9 PM. I began to panic as this would leave me in a spot as a parent, but still did not complain and somehow managed the situation. At 8 PM we were told that now the flight will take off after 10 PM! This is when I lost my cool, as this would mean that I would not be able to get back home in time to my child!” he added.

The situation became critical for Shorey as he worried about his child being left alone at home if he did not return by around 10-10:30 PM. The breaking point came when, at 8 PM, they were told the flight would now depart after 10 PM. Shorey lost his cool, realizing he would not make it home in time. Later, it was disclosed that the actual cause of the delay was the absence of a pilot, contrary to the earlier assurances of bad weather.

Feeling helpless and frustrated, Shorey managed to arrange for someone to watch over his child, as he no longer trusted the updates provided by the airline. After enduring further delays and what he described as lies, the flight finally took off around midnight, a full 10 hours behind schedule.

In response to this ordeal, Shorey expressed his intention to file a complaint against IndiGo for the trauma and inconvenience caused by the prolonged delay. His post about the incident garnered attention, prompting an IndiGo spokesperson to state that the team is actively working to address his concerns.

