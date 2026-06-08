For many people around the world, public parks are places that empty out once the sun goes down. But for a Mexican woman living in India, a late-night visit to a park in Delhi revealed a very different reality — one that she found both surprising and refreshing.

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The woman, who was taking a walk with her husband around midnight on a Saturday, was struck by the number of people still enjoying the park. Families, children and fitness enthusiasts were all making the most of the cooler night weather.

“The thing is that it’s night, midnight and people here in India is out in the park," she said while recording the scene.

Curious about why the park was so busy at such a late hour, she asked her husband for an explanation. He replied, “Because of the weather and it’s Saturday night. Some people go for booze and drink. Some people look out for their health."

Watch the viral video here:

The video showed children playing on swings while parents stood nearby watching them. Other visitors were seen strolling through the park, enjoying a break from Delhi's daytime heat.

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Reacting to what she witnessed, the woman said, “ It is very surprising. I will never imagine and that I have never seen in Mexico. People going to the park at midnight. There are like full family."

She went on to describe the experience as “refreshing", pointing out that many residents prefer stepping outdoors after dark when temperatures become more comfortable.

“If you ask me, actually, it’s very refreshing, and it’s a very good idea because regularly in the mornings, it is 40-43 degrees. Like, not possible to go out at all," she explained.

Her husband appeared equally pleased with the late-night outing. “I am actually liking it, loving it here right now. The weather is good. There is no hotness," he said.

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Sharing the video online, she wrote in the caption, “We went to a park in Delhi at midnight on Saturday and we found this…I haven’t ever seen this in Mexico."

After the clip gained traction on social media, she told Hindustan Times that the sight of families spending time together in a public park late at night was something she had never experienced back home.

“That was actually something I found very shocking to be honest as a foreigner (Mexican) living in India because in summers is very difficult to make social life due this high temperatures in Delhi in the daytime so I wondered how Indians actually have any spare time to spend with family out of the home," she said.

Her observation has resonated with many online, highlighting how residents in Delhi often adapt to intense summer temperatures by shifting outdoor activities to the cooler hours of the night.