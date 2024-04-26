'This number is wildly off...': Comedian Tanmay Bhat debunks rumors on his estimated net worth of Rs 665 cr

Popular comedian Tanmay Bhat has addressed reports circulating online that estimate his net worth to be a staggering Rs 665 crore. In a post on X, Bhat refuted these claims, calling them "wildly off."

A recent report by a wealth management startup reveals that Bhat's net worth is estimated at Rs 665 crore, establishing him as one of India's wealthiest content creators. The report ranks Bhat significantly ahead of other creators such as Bhuvan Bam, valued at Rs 122 crore, and Carry Minati, valued at Rs 50 crore.

However, the comedian and creative mind behind the advertising agency Moonshot refutes the estimate, stating that it is far from accurate.

Bhat, a founding member and former CEO of the widely acclaimed comedy group AIB, rejected reports of his Rs 665 crore net worth.

In today's episode of "What's the point of even getting up in the morning?" ... apparently, according the the Financial Express, folks like Tanmay Bhat are worth 665 crores. pic.twitter.com/6a15WY5xuJ — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) April 22, 2024

Responding to the report on X, he stated that the number is significantly inaccurate. “I can assure you this number is wildly off - at least for me,” wrote Bhat in response to a post listing the net worth of a few popular content creators.

In a now-deleted post, the stand-up comic implied that it's implausible to amass Rs 665 crores simply by posting memes on social media.

Tanmay Bhat began his career as a writer for TV shows. In 2013, he co-founded the YouTube channel AIB with Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi, and Ashish Shakya. The channel gained immense popularity for its comedy sketches, parodies, and spoofs. However, it faced several controversies, notably in 2018 during the Me Too movement. Bhat was accused of allegedly shielding employee Utsav Chakraborty, who was accused of inappropriate behavior by a woman. As a result, Bhat was removed as CEO of AIB.