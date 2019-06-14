This Ola driver's simple act of honesty is winning hearts of netizens

Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan, an Ola driver, is the latest sensation on desi internet, who is winning hearts of netizens for his sheer integrity.

Twitter user, named PAPA SIERRA, became a witness to Mr Pathan's great move and then Sierra shared this special experience on Twitter by tagging the official handle of Ola. Sierra wrote, "Hey @Olacabs I need to report an incident I faced with one of your driver by the name Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. He drives a mini Hyundai Xcent."

Hey @Olacabs I need to report an incident I faced with one of your driver by the name Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. He drives a mini Hyundai Xcent. PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

On June 10, Sierra booked Mr Pathan's cab from Hiranandani Powai in the evening.

Me & my wife booked a cab from our residence to Hiranandani Powai on 10th June 2019 in the evening. We were headed to a pub to bring in my birthday. It started raining quite heavily on our way there. PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

Sierra, further narrated his experience with Mr Pathan, talking about how they chatted during the ride.

And we overheard him talking to his wife telling her to not let the kids out in the rain. We also chatted a bit about how 1st rains are bad for bikes & that people should ride safely. Patiently negotiating with traffic we reached our destination PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

Then Mr Pathan dropped him to his location. After an hour, Sierra realised he was missing his wallet. He then called Mr Pathan to check if his wallet is left in his car. Sierra was surprised to learn that the cab driver had kept it safely.

We thanked him & proceeded to meet our friends. About an hr into the evening I realised I don't have my wallet. I freaked out & thought maybe I dropped it while getting out of the cab so went looking. Then called him to check PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

Next day, on June 11, Mr Pathan arrived at Sierra's residence and returned his wallet. Also, Pathan wished Sierra 'Happy Birthday'.

He immediately mentioned he has it safely with him & will had it to me on his way back home. And around 12:30 am on the 11th June 2019 he arrived. I was like cool my birthday isn't ruined considering all the hassle of reporting lost cards, licence, pan card & stuff PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

Interestingly, both Sierra and Mr Pathan had their birthdays on the same day.

But the biggest surprise was what I got to know when he arrived to hand over my wallet. He gave it to me & wished me happy birthday. I thanked him & the he told me it's his birthday as well!!! CAN YOU IMAGINE THE COINCIDENCE!!! PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

Sierra concluded his thread with a simple message, talking about the need to spread positive experiences and peace on an overwhelmingly critical world, so that in some ways it gets paid forward.