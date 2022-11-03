This Pakistani actor will marry a Zimbabwean guy, if Zimbabwe beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup match

Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari has said that if Zimbabwe beats India in the upcoming T20 match, she will marry a Zimbabwean guy. The actor took to Twitter and talked about the two teams which will come face-to-face on Sunday, November 6.

Shinwari was constantly wishing that India loses the match against Bangladesh. Twitter users have been trolling her for the latest post where she claims to marry a Zimbabwean guy.

Her tweet stating, "I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match," has more than 3,320 likes and has been retweeted 202 times.

I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match 🙂 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

In last week's Pakistan-Zimbabwe match, the Pakistan team had lost by one run. The defeat has put Pakistan team in danger of getting out from the Twenty20 World Cup.

India hasn't yet qualified for the semi-finals and hence all eyes are now on its match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India is currently at top of the table with 6 points from its four matches.

For Pakistan to maintain its spot in the tournament, it has to win Thursday’s match against South Africa followed by a win against Bangladesh on November 6. For things to go in Pakistan's favour, South Africa must also lose their match against the Netherlands. Without this, Pakistan won't be able to qualify for the T20 World Cup semis.

