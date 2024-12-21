'This should be considered as culpable homicide': Netizens react after Bengaluru bus caught driving on wrong side, raising alarms over road safety

Reckless driving remains a significant safety concern across India, with frequent incidents highlighting the risks it poses to everyone on the road. A recent case from Bengaluru has once again brought attention to the dangers of such behavior, as a bus driver was caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

A video capturing the shocking incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter), recorded by a driver traveling in the correct lane. The clip shows the bus recklessly navigating against oncoming traffic, ignoring the imminent danger posed to other vehicles. Despite the chaotic scene, the bus driver continues undeterred, placing passengers on board and other road users in peril.

🚨 Dangerous Driving Alert! 🚨

Bus driving the wrong way on the Nice Road ! 😱 This reckless behavior could lead to serious accidents if a collision occurs. the driver and the owner should be held accountable. Let’s prioritize safety on the roads!#RoadSafety @blrcitytraffic pic.twitter.com/Mt5d0KQHaY — Capt.Santhosh. K.C. (@captsanthoshkc) December 19, 2024

As per comments on the viral post, the incident occurred on NICE Road, specifically between the Bannerghatta junction and the Electronic City toll. Being a crucial route in Bengaluru’s transport network, the driver’s reckless actions have raised serious safety concerns.

The post, tagging the Bengaluru City Traffic Police, demanded swift action against both the driver and the bus owner.

“Dangerous Driving Alert! Bus driving the wrong way on the Nice Road! This reckless behavior could lead to serious accidents if a collision occurs. The driver and the owner should be held accountable. Let’s prioritize safety on the roads," the post read.

The video prompted widespread outrage on social media, with many condemning the bus driver’s reckless actions. Numerous users demanded strict penalties, including the revocation of the driver’s license.

One user commented, “This should be considered as a culpable homicide.”

Another added, “This is an act of a sick mind. This bus driver is not mentally stable. He should be immediately arrested & jailed."

Someone else declared, “Driving wrong side should be charged attempt to murder in case of accident."

“This happens because there is no strict implementation of the law. People feel at best they have to bribe the police," a person wrote.

A user commented, “I am quite amused that normal public can catch this but authorities with all money invested in tech and monitoring can’t. This is definitely worthy of DL cancellation, blacklisting driver so a new DL is never issued and heavy penalty including attempt to murder charges."