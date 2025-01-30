‘This was not the Bangalore I had come to admire’: Why this wealth manager’s love for the city turned sour

Vaibhav Jain, a wealth manager, moved to Bangalore in April 2023, after staying nearly a decade in Mumbai. The transition felt exciting — Bangalore’s pleasant weather and dynamic energy made for a refreshing change. More than just adapting to a new city, he found himself drawn to Karnataka’s cultural essence.

Encounters with auto drivers, house helps, and locals highlighted how deeply Kannada was embedded in daily life. Inspired, he decided to learn the language — not out of necessity but as a gesture of appreciation.

“I had seen so many people from southern states learning Hindi while living in Mumbai, NCR, or Indore. I thought, why not try learning Kannada myself?” he wrote in a lengthy post on LinkedIn. He even picked up a book to get started, eager to connect with his new surroundings.

But the city’s atmosphere began to shift. Debates over Kannada identity and growing resentment toward "outsiders" became more pronounced. What began as an enriching experience soon felt unsettling. “This was not the Bangalore I had come to admire,” he wrote. The warmth he had initially felt seemed overshadowed by rising hostility, making him question his place in the city.

Jain said his move had been tied to his professional journey — following WealthDesk’s acquisition by PhonePe — but the shifting social climate contributed to his decision to leave. He acknowledges that Bangalore, like any metropolis, grapples with overpopulation, water shortages, and traffic congestion. But those are growing pains, not barriers to inclusivity.

Karnataka has long taken pride in its heritage, with Kannada being more than just a language — it represents the state’s identity and cultural legacy. Over time, concerns about its diminishing prominence amid the dominance of Hindi and English have fueled efforts to safeguard its place. From calls for mandatory Kannada signage to protests against the imposition of other languages, the discourse reflects a deeper fear of cultural erosion.

“To those who feel strongly about preserving Karnataka’s culture, I respect your pride and passion,” he shared. But he believes the country thrives on unity in diversity, with each state adding to India's rich mosaic. His time in Bangalore was filled with admiration and discomfort, a mix of learning and reflection.

“This post isn’t about pointing fingers but sharing my perspective,” he said. “To Bangalore and its people: thank you for the memories and the lessons.”