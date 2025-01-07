'Those earning less than ₹1 lakh a month in IT...': Entrepreneur says Indian grooms being priced out

An Indian entrepreneur is calling out the rising pressures faced by young men in India’s arranged marriage market. Sharing his frustration on X, Vineeth K laid bare the unrealistic expectations placed on grooms, particularly by the bride’s families.

“Salary expectations of grooms during wedding matches are insane,” he wrote.

“Those earning less than ₹1 lakh per month in IT are not even being considered. The mindset of parents requires a RESET. How can a 28-year-old earn ₹1-2 lakh, own a car, and have a house? Your generation had all these for retirement.”

His post struck a chord, garnering over 100,000 views and triggering a flood of reactions. Many echoed Vineeth’s sentiments, pointing out how the high demands were turning the institution of marriage into a transactional ordeal.

One commenter wrote, “Marriage is one of the biggest crises in India. Unless parents adopt a more reasonable approach and guide their children, we'll see a generation marrying at 30-35 years, facing challenges in having kids—or remaining unmarried altogether.”

However, the debate also sparked contrasting opinions.

Some users defended the expectations, arguing that in metro cities like Bengaluru, earning ₹1 lakh per month is no longer excessive but necessary. “How does a family survive on less than ₹1 lakh in metros? Monthly expenses without a child are around ₹60,000. With a child, it exceeds ₹1 lakh,” one user reasoned.

The divided opinions highlight a deeper generational and economic rift. On one side are young men overwhelmed by societal pressures and seemingly unattainable benchmarks for marriage readiness. On the other are families adapting to the rising costs of living in urban India, where traditional practices meet modern financial realities.