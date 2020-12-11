'Ticuzzi': Anand Mahindra shares video of tiger bathing in an outdoor Jacuzzi

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was intrigued by a video of a tiger enjoying a bath in an outdoor bathtub. The clip was shared by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh who said that the video was apparently shot in Coorg. In the video, a tiger is seen stepping inside an outdoor tub and then enjoying a bath. At first, the Tiger seems unsure about the bathtub, it then examines it from all sides before stepping into it.

"What an unusual occurrence. Apparently in Coorg. Received from a friend on WhatsApp," wrote Jairam Ramesh when he shared the video of the tiger.



What an unusual occurrence. Apparently in Coorg. Received from a friend on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/C7yEF6fjAW Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 7, 2020 The video of the tiger made Mahindra reminisce about his childhood holidays spent at his family's home in Kodagu, Karnataka, which is just six miles from Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve. Mahindra mentioned in a tweet that he was never lucky enough to actually see a tiger during the holidays. He retweeted the video and wrote, "Spent most of my childhood holidays at our home in Kodagu, just six miles from Nagarhole game sanctuary. NEVER lucky enough to see a tiger. And this chap comes to someone's home to use their 'bathtub'. He also described the scene as "magnificent". Spent most of my childhood holidays at our home in Kodagu, just six miles from Nagarhole game sanctuary. NEVER lucky enough to see a tiger. And this chap comes to someones home to use their bathtub. Magnificent. When a Tiger uses a Jacuzzi it becomes a Ticuzzi https://t.co/OjixxCEXJ2 anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 10, 2020 Anand Mahindra who is known for cracking jokes on Twitter, couldn't miss the opportunity here to do so. He decided to go with a pun this time. He wrote, "When a Tiger uses a Jacuzzi it becomes a 'Ticuzzi'" with "Ticuzzi" being a portmanteau of the words Tiger and Jacuzzi. Dr Jaspreet Singh Madaan, a Twitter user, in the replies to Mahindra's tweet posted a picture of a Mahindra XUV 500 being driven over a water body. Mahindra replied to this, he wrote, "That's a 'Cheecuzzi.'". Thats a Cheecuzzi. https://t.co/7EPGk4IQyN anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 10, 2020

Anand Mahindra who has 8.2 Million followers on Twitter is known to be very active on the social media platform, often using his own account to address customer concerns.

