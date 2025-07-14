'Time to leave Bangalore': Netizen wages Bengaluru vs Hyderabad debate, leaves social media users divided

Bengaluru’s never-ending traffic mess has become a daily nightmare for its residents, fuelling constant online outrage. With metro construction dragging on, permanent diversions popping up everywhere, and an overburdened road network choking under pressure, the city’s commute feels more like a battle than a routine.

A social media user talked about the traffic woes he faced while trying to reach his office in Bengaluru in a recent post. The user claimed in his post that it took him around 1 hour and 50 minutes due to traffic snarls, which is otherwise a 40-minute-long commute.

He also said that he is considering to shift to Hyderabad in a year or so because of this reason.

"Bangalore sucks. Due to random (permanent) diversion, it took me 1hr 50 min to reach the office when in regular days it used to take 40 mins. Time to leave Bangalore. In 1 year, I'm moving to HYD for sure. The weather in HYD is hot only for 3 months, and then it's almost like BLR," the user wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Bangalore sucks.😡



Due to random (permanent) diversion it took me 1hr 50 min to reach office when in regular days it used to take 40 mins.



Time to leave Bangalore.



In 1 year I’m moving to HYD for sure.

The weather in HYD is hot only for 3 months and then it’s almost like BLR. — Ray (@sde_ray) July 14, 2025

The social media post left netizens divided, with some users empathising with the original poster's plight and others advising him against making the move to Hyderabad.

"Traffic truly sucked in Bangalore. I had to go to a hotel for a conference that was 4 km from my accommodation. It took me 90 minutes. Missed the start of the conference (sic)," a user wrote.

"More people need to do this or just work remotely. Bengaluru is way too crowded these days, it's bursting at the seams and can't really handle everyone living here," a second user said.

"HYD is definitely better in terms of traffic but HYD weather is like BLR only for 3 months and then it's hot (sic)," another user commented.

"HYD too is getting congested. The good thing about HYD is ORR so you could reach a place by going either clockwise or anti-clockwise. Airport commute is predictable, rentals and flat rates are comparatively cheaper. To avoid traffic in HYD start to office before 8 am and if your culture suits leave office after 3 pm and work from home remaining hours if any. Class difference are there so get a flat in a good gated community," a fourth user said.