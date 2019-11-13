TNPSC Group 4 Result 2019 declared on tnpsc.gov.in: Here's all you need to know

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the TNPSC Group 4 results which can be checked from its official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Over 1.5 million people had registered for the TNPSC Group 4 exam which was held on September 1. The cut-off details of the exam have also been released.

The TNPSC Group 4 exam was held to fill a total of 6,491 vacancies for the post of Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Steno-typist, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, and Draftsman Typist posts.

TNPSC Group 4 exam result 2019: Step by step way to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website http://tnpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the 'TNPSC Group 4 result' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your registration number and submit the details

Step 4: Check your TNPSC Group 4 result and download the result for future reference

About TNPSC

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) comes under the Government of Tamil Nadu and recruits staff for several posts in different Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.