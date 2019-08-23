TNTET Result 2019: Paper 1 scorecard released; check details here

TNTET Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019 result scorecard for paper 1 has been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board's official website trb.tn.nic.in. The results for TNTET paper 1 and 2 were released earlier. However, the scorecard for paper 1 has been released now. The TNTET scorecard for paper 2 will be declared on August 26, 2019. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper 1 and 2 were held on June 8 and June 9, 2019. The board had announced the final answer key on July 11, 2019.

TNTET Result 2019: How to check score for paper 1.

Step 1: Visit the Teachers Recruitment Board's official website trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for TNTET 2019 paper 1 and 2 result link on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open in another window with the results displayed on the screen with the list of the selected candidates in the PDF format

Step 4: Press Control + F to search for your name

Step 5: Download the PDF list of TNTET Result 2019

Step 6: Take a print out of the same for future reference

TNTET Result 2019: Important Dates

TNTET 2019 Exam (Paper I): June 8, 2019

TNTET 2019 Exam (Paper II): June 9, 2019

TNTET Tentative Answer Keys Out: July 11, 2019

Objections if any can be raised till July 15, 2019 (5:30 PM)

About TNTET:

TNTET is conducted in offline mode for paper 1 and paper 2 in order to recruit teachers of class 1 to 8 the schools in the state of Tamil Nadu. The aspiring candidates for class 1 to 5 are required to appear for paper 1, while aspirants for teaching class 6 to 8 need to take paper 2.