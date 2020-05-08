Breaking News Live: SC suggests home delivery of liquor; no stay on alcohol sale

2.40 PM: No stay on liquor sale

The Supreme Court disposes off a petition seeking clarity on the sale of liquor and to ensure social distancing while it is being sold in liquor shops, during the lockdown. "We will not pass any order but the states should consider indirect sale/home delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing norms and standards", Justice Ashok Bhushan, heading the bench said. -ANI

1.30 PM: NGT on Vizag gas leakage incident

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issues notice to LG Polymers, Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Vizag gas leakage incident.

12.20 PM: As per initial reports the MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed near Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. "The pilot managed to eject safely," say IAF officials.

11.56 AM: An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft has crashed in Punjab. More details awaited. -ANI

The crash happened in Nawanshahr in Punjab. The pilot had a narrow escape. The probe on find out the exact cause of the crash.

An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft has crashed in Punjab. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/HT6hIvJ0oz ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020 11.30 AM: When will lockdown be lifted, asks Rahul The central thing that Government needs to do now is, give a little bit of transparency on its actions. We need to understand when they open the coronavirus lockdown what will be the criteria for its opening, says Rahul Gandhi. This is not the time to criticise, we need a strategy to open the lockdown. Any businessman will tell you that there is a clash between economic supply chain and 'red, orange and green zones', that need to be resolved:Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/M93gK52gV0 pic.twitter.com/OYX0mKCVra ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020 9.06 AM: PM Modi on Aurangabad incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he's extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. "Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," tweeted the PM. Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020 #UPDATE 14 people have died in the accident and 5 injured. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) #Maharashtra



8.15 AM: Jio Platforms scores hat-trick

Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms has announced that Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms. This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Vista's investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in

Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, making Vista the largest investor in Jio Platforms behind Reliance Industries and Facebook. In total, Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.