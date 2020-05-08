14 migrant labourers mowed down by freight train in Aurangabad

At least 14 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Friday.

Labourers, who had been walking along the railway tracks fell asleep due to exhaustion, PTI quoted an official as saying. The incident occurred in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district today early morning, according to the news agencies. Injured people have been moved to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

The Railways Police Force (RPF) and the local police have reached the spot. Meanwhile, the Union Railway Ministry has put out a tweet and stated that an inquiry has been ordered into this mishap. The Ministry said, "During early hours of today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilots of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered. "

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has spoken to the Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and asked him to keep a bird's eye view of the entire situation. Modi further said that all possible assistance required is being provided.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called this mishap "extremely tragic and unfortunate" in a tweet. Birla said, "The tragic death of migrant labourers on the Jalna railway line in Maharashtra is extremely tragic and unfortunate. Tribute to the dead. May God place the dead at his feet. I wish the injured to get well soon."

