TOEFL to be shortened by an hour from July; Check all details here

The Education Testing Service (ETS) announced that it will shorten the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) by an hour from July 26 this year. This makes the duration of the examinations two hours instead of three hours.

ETS stated in an official statement, “TOEFL to be shortened by an hour from July, candidates to get real-time notification of score status.”

The TOEFL iBT test is a premier academic English communication test, which is accepted and preferred worldwide.

The process of changing the examination duration from three to two hours will be done by streamlining instructions and navigation throughout the test. A new "writing for an academic discussion" task will be introduced, replacing the previous independent writing task, shorter reading section, and test questions that do not carry marks.

“Those taking English language proficiency test TOEFL will now know official score release date upon completion of exam," ETS said.

Test takers will see their official result date upon completion of the test and will also receive real-time notification of changes to their score status, it said.

In addition to globally used credit cards, test takers now have the option to pay through locally issued credit and debit cards, wallets and net banking. Test prices will be shown in their cart in INR, the statement added.

ETS also shared that they will be launching a dedicated customer service centre for India.

Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS, said, “ETS is driving the future of assessment through product innovations across education and learning, and TOEFL is core to that effort. TOEFL has been an industry standard for nearly six decades, and these enhancements further underscore its position. Most importantly, these enhancements were developed through the lens of our customers and stakeholders.”

"A simplified registration process will be available beginning July 2023. Test takers can create an account and register for an available TOEFL iBT test date quicker and easier than ever before," he added.

