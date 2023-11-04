'Tough to digest the fact...': Hardik Pandya's emotional message after getting ruled out of World Cup 2023

Hardik Pandya has posted an emotional message on social media after being ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 Cricket World Cup due to an ankle injury.

In his message, Pandya said that he was "gutted" to miss the rest of the tournament, but that he would be supporting his teammates from the sidelines. He also thanked his fans for their support.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP," Pandya wrote on X.

While bowling his opening over during a match against Bangladesh on 19 October, Pandya lost his footing, severely injuring his ankle. Despite immediate attention from the Indian physio team on the ground, Pandya had to be assisted off the field due to the severity of his injury.

This left fans speculating on his return, optimistically hoping he would bounce back in time for India's bout against England. However, as the match unfolded, it became clear that Pandya would not be taking part in the contest.

The ICC confirmed on Saturday, November 4, that Pandya will not participate in the event any longer and that Prasidh Krishna has been approved as his replacement.

Pandya has inadvertently placed India in a precarious situation ahead of the World Cup 2023 due to an injury. This compelled India to modify their team, implementing two major adjustments to their line-up. Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav were welcomed into the team, while Shardul Thakur was surprisingly seated on the bench.

Despite Pandya's injury, the Indian squad has been in excellent condition. India has already qualified for the tournament's semi-finals and is the tournament's only undefeated squad. India has won seven consecutive matches and will next face South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India and South Africa are scheduled to meet in match no. 37 of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, at 2:00 PM IST.

