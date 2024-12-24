'Traffic ka concept hi duniya se mita do': Uber pens 4 wishes to Santa and netizens can't agree more

Uber India's latest social media post has captured the attention of netizens, striking a chord for all the right reasons. The festive-themed post, shared amidst the Christmas cheer, was crafted as a letter to Santa Claus.

What was in the letter to Santa? It humorously outlined a wishlist reflecting common desires, perfectly relatable to many. The note included four key points, listing wishes people hoped Santa would grant this holiday season.

The first wish humorously tackled the daily struggle with traffic, asking Santa to "delete the concept of traffic from this planet." The note read, "Traffic ka concept hi duniya se mita do."

The second wish catered to office-goers dreaming of an escape, with Uber requesting, "Permanent work from pahaad karwa do," hinting at the perfect balance between work and serenity.

Adding a touch of excitement, the third request asked Santa for "Coldplay concert tickets," a dream for many music lovers.

The final and most relatable wish touched on finances, with Uber cheekily asking for, "Ek crore bank balance."

This playful and witty message resonated with audiences online, garnering numerous likes and sparking conversations on Instagram.