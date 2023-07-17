Traveller pays Rs 193 for humble Maggi at airport; users say 'rate is reasonable'

Travelling to your favourite travel destination or your work engagements via flights can be quite a cumbersome task in itself. The hassle gets compounded when it comes to ordering food at any airport because of the exorbitant prices. Travellers have time and again flagged the issue of overpriced food at airports on various social media platforms.

This time around, a Twitter user talked about the high prices at which a plate of Maggi noodles was sold at an airport. The user wondered why any place would sell something as basic as Maggi for such an inflated price.

The user shared the bill of their purchase on Twitter and wrote: "I just bought Maggi for Rs 193 at the airport. And I don't know how to react, why anyone would sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price. (sic)" The tweet garnered generous traction at the time of writing this story.

I just bought Maggi for ₹193 at the airport



And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price 🥲 pic.twitter.com/oNEgryZIxx — Sejal Sud (@SejalSud) July 16, 2023

When asked why did she buy a plate of maggi at such a steep price, the user said she was hungry for two hours.

I was hungry since 2 hours 🤷‍♀️ — Sejal Sud (@SejalSud) July 16, 2023

Soon after the tweet went viral, Twitter users were quick to share their two cents on the same. A user said that while Maggi costs anywhere around Rs 50, it can cost a bomb at the airport due to operational costs such as rent, deposit to set up the cafe, and payment to the staff.

The user said: "Ma’am, maggi costs Rs 50 but to sell the same in the airport it costs a lot of money as the cafe which sells maggi needs to pay huge deposit to setup that place, pay huge rent and also some part of revenue to the airport. And on top of that, the payment to the staff who make maggi and get some profit for their investment. Similar thing happens in 5 star hotels. So next time you go to airport, take a tiffin box from home if the company doesn’t pay for your TA/DA."

Ma’am

Maggi cost ₹50 but to sell the same in the airport it costs a lot of money as the cafe which sells maggi needs to pay huge deposit to setup that place, pay huge rent and also some part of revenue to the airport

And on top of that the pay the staff who make maggie and get… — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) July 16, 2023

Another user was upset over the issue and asked elected representatives to do something about the same. The user said: "This should be thought by our elected representatives across the country and they should decide what can be done for the betterment for citizens. At all places like highways, you will find these high prices don’t know why."

This should be think by our elected representatives across the country and decide what can be done for better for citizens



All places like highways you will find these high price don’t know why https://t.co/yrcRGv6Egj — @FuturePlans (@FuturePlans60) July 17, 2023

Commenting about people’s tendency to spend unnecessarily at airports, a user said: “We have created a social narrative in which we are considered in a certain patronising way if we take out our tiffin boxes and eat at an airport or a flight. We need to start normalising carrying our food. Like it used to be. Outside food is often not good for the health anyway”.

We have created a social narrative in which we are considered in a certain patronising way if we take out our tiffin boxes and eat at an airport or a flight.

We need to start normalising carrying our food. Like it used to be.

Outside food is often not good for the health anyway. https://t.co/1QUlstJaTE — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) July 17, 2023

Here are some more reactions :

I guess this maggie is made on aviation fuel!!!!!

Just may be!!! — Debjit B. (@debjit012) July 16, 2023

Bahar jaake Starbucks se coffee le lena, yeh dukh kam ho jayega. — Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) July 17, 2023

Reasonable rate h considering airport — Danish Gauri (@TheDanishGauri) July 16, 2023