Travis Scott’s second show announced: Date, ticket prices, venue and more. Check details

In a first for Indian rap fans, Travis Scott is set to storm Delhi with his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour this October. Ticket sales for the American rapper's debut India show, announced for October 18 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, went live on April 5 — and sold out within minutes. The frenzy left thousands empty-handed. Then came a twist: BookMyShow Live revealed a second Delhi show, sending fans scrambling once more for a shot at seeing the hip-hop powerhouse live.

BookMyShow Live stunned fans with a surprise announcement of a second concert date. “UTOPIA CAN’T STOP Due to astronomical demand we've added a new show on 19th October!" the platform posted on its official X handle. "Waiting room goes live at 1 PM IST sharp and ticket sales starts at 1.30 PM IST! Get in and get ready to snag those tickets! (sic).”

To manage the overwhelming demand, BookMyShow deployed a virtual queue system. Fans were placed in waiting rooms with queue numbers soaring into the lakhs. Frustration quickly spilled onto social media.

“When you try to book Travis Scott concert tickets on BookMyShow but it shows your JEE rank," one user joked on X. Another added, “At this point, Travis Scott’s queue numbers got me thinking I’m looking at JEE again."

Ticket prices for the concert start at ₹3,500 and go up to ₹30,000 for lounge seats. The second show will also be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on October 19, 2025.

This Delhi stop is part of Travis Scott’s five-country Circus Maximus Stadium Tour. The rapper confirmed his Asia leg via Instagram on March 25, writing: “JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING."

The tour kicks off in Johannesburg, Africa, on October 11. Travis then heads to Delhi for his back-to-back shows on October 18 and 19, followed by Seoul on October 25, Sanya in China on November 1, and finally Tokyo on November 8.

Before Travis, international artists like Ed Sheeran and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have performed live in India. Known for pushing sonic boundaries with hits like SICKO MODE, Goosebumps, and FE!N, Travis Scott's 2023 album UTOPIA cemented his reputation as a genre-bending force in hip-hop.