Trevor Noah to kick off tour in India from Sept 22: Check venue and other details 

Renowned comedian Trevor Noah is all set to make his debut performance in India as part of his highly anticipated 'Off The Record Tour'. The Emmy Award-winning comedian, known for his insightful take on politics and current events worldwide, will perform live across seven shows in the country. The tour, which began in Atlanta on January 20, has received tremendous success with sold-out shows in the USA and Europe.

The first leg of the India tour will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Delhi from September 22 to 24. This will be followed by performances at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28. Finally, Noah will grace the stage at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

Noah expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour, stating, "After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world."

For those eager to secure their seats, the presale of tickets exclusively for Kotak credit card holders will begin on August 1, at 6 PM IST on the BookMyShow platform. General ticket sales will commence from August 3 at 6 PM IST on the same platform. Noah will perform in Dubai after India.

Trevor Noah, who has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, is worth a massive $100 million as of 2023, with $16 million earned each year. This includes his eight-figure salary from The Daily Show and the $14 million he's grossed on his comedy tours in recent years.

