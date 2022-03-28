Triumph’s most affordable Tiger bike to launch tomorrow; here's what to expect

Triumph, the British motorcycle maker, is ready to launch its most affordable bike in the Tiger line-up, ‘Tiger Sport 660,’ in India on March 29, 2022. The Tiger Sport 660, which is a touring motorcycle based on the company’s already available Trident 660, is positioned at the entry-level of the Tiger line-up in India.

The upcoming Tiger Sport 660 is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 8.5 lakh and will go up against the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

The company, which had already teased the launch of a new bike on their social handles almost a week earlier, said that its Tiger line-up in the country consists of the 850 Sport and Tiger 900. In addition to this, the company also plans to launch its hi-performance Tiger 1200 soon in India.

Tiger Sport 660, considered a mid-size sport tourer, is likely to be equipped with electronic aids such as riding modes – for both road and rain, switchable traction control, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS). The bike will also feature an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a fully-LED set-up for illumination.

In terms of design, the upcoming Tiger Sport 660 will come with sporty aesthetics like a narrow, LED headlamp with an air vent and a tall windscreen at the front. The bike will also feature a sculpted fuel tank with sharp extensions and a radiator cowl as a part of its aesthetics.

Tiger Sport 660, which shares its engine and platform with the Triumph Trident 660, will get a 660cc inline-three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 81 hp of power and 64 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is likely to be paired to a six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch.

The motorcycle’s kerb weight is around 206kg and will feature a fuel tank capacity of 17.2 litres. In terms of stopping power, the Tiger Sport 660 will sport with Nissin’s dual discs callipers at the front and a single disc calliper at the rear.

The upcoming motorcycle uses a steel perimeter frame, the same frame as Trident 660, that is suspended by upside-down Showa forks and a mono-shock suspension also sourced by Showa.