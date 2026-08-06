Trolling, hate speech, negativity push digital platform users to find secure online avenues, finds survey

Safety and moderation emerged as the most important features users look for in an online platform. Half of the respondents said strong safety and moderation measures made them feel most comfortable interacting online, ahead of avatar identity and audio interactions.

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The survey also highlighted the growing importance of voice-based communication. Around 66% of respondents said hearing another person's voice made them feel most connected, compared with 29% for video calls and 28% for text conversations. Preference for voice interactions was highest among Hindi-speaking users at 70%, while Malayalam speakers recorded the lowest share at 58%, though voice remained the dominant format across language groups.

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Regional languages played a significant role in online expression. Overall, 78% of respondents said they express themselves better in their mother tongue, with the figure rising to 84% among Telugu- and Malayalam-speaking users.

Malayalam-speaking users consistently recorded the strongest preference for privacy and safety, leading across several metrics, including preference for safety and moderation features at 62%, concern over lack of privacy at 60% and use of social media primarily for entertainment at 62%.

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On the broader purpose of social media, 49% of respondents said they primarily use platforms for entertainment, while 46% cited staying connected with others.

Commenting on the findings, FRND co-founder and CEO Bhanu Pratap Singh Tanwar said the survey showed users are more comfortable expressing themselves when they can speak instead of type, avoid using profile pictures and communicate in their own Indic languages. He added that fear of judgement from acquaintances, rather than strangers, remains a major factor shaping online behaviour.

