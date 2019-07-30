TS EAMCET round 2 allotment list released; check on tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET round 2 allotment list: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCEHE) has released TA EAMCET 2019 round 2 allotment list on its official website tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates who had applied for the counselling of TS EAMCET 2019 can check the allotment list on the official website by signing in through the candidate login section. This is the final phase of the counselling of TS EAMCET 2019. Student who are allotted seat in the final round will have to pay the tuition fee mentioned in provisional allotment list for admission.

How to check TS EAMCET round 2 allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website--tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the login page, enter your login id and password

Step 3: Click on submit and now download and take print out of it.

Step 5: The allotment list will contain the name of the candidates along with the college and branch allotted.

The seat allotment list will contain the information regarding institution allotted to an individual and and tuition fee to be paid. The round 2 allotment for TS EAMCET started on July 24, 2019 with the online registration and choice filing procedure. From July 24 to 27, candidates were allowed to verify documents. The last date to freeze the choice the choice fillings option was July 27, 2019.

According to the official notification, candidates will have to make the payment of tuition fee and report to the allotted colleges by July 31. Also, candidates must remember that they should carry all the necessary documents to the allotted colleges for the verification.

The first round of allotment result of TS EAMCET was released on July 10, 2019.

TS EAMCET 2019 is an exam held for professional programme in Engineering and Pharmacy in Telangana-based colleges. The TS EAMCET exam was held from May 3 to May 9 this year by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University.

A total of 1.31 lakh students appeared for the exam. The final result of the exam was declared on June 9.

Also read: Assam Class 10th compartment result to be out soon; visit sebaonline.org to check scores