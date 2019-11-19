Turkish nationals clone ATM cards; steal over Rs 80 lakh in 2 days

Cybercriminals from Turkey have stolen huge cash from ATMs of several nationalised banks in Tripura's capital Agartala by using cloning devices.

The banks and the state police had received over 60 complaints from customers in the last two days claiming their money had been taken out from various ATMs in Agartala. The State Bank of India (SBI) received most number of complaints.

State Bank of India Regional Manager Dibyendu Chowdhury said that the bank had received 45 complaints from the customers in the last two day.

The SBI has now blocked a number of ATM and debit cards of its customers in the region as a precautionary measure, Chowdhury added.

As per preliminary probe, the Turkish nationals behind the incident had also carried out a similar fraud in Guwahati in August. They also did the same in Tripura, according to Sharmistha Chakraborty, Tripura police's Cyber Crime wing Superintendent.

According to Chakroborty, the hackers have run away to Kolkata. "Our probe is on. If necessary we would take help from other agencies of concerned states where similar crimes took place," she said.

According to the police, over Rs 80 lakh has been stolen so far through ATM hacking in last two days.

The ATM card cloning comprises spy camera, a memory card and a small data device to gather information and account details of bank customers.

