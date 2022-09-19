TVS launches ‘NTORQ 125 Race XP’ in Nepal at Rs 3.05 lakh

Homegrown motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor Company, on Monday, launched NTORQ 125 Race XP scooter in Nepal. The company claims that the new TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP is the most powerful 125 cc scooter in Nepal with 10.2 PS of power. The new scooter will come with features like two drive modes and the company’s proprietary SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity tech.

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said: “Nepal has always been a key market for us, and it gives me the utmost pleasure to bring our offerings to the customers. We are extremely delighted to launch TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP in Nepal. Since its launch, TVS NTORQ has already accumulated all the positive reaction and response from Nepalese rider.”

TVS NTORQ 125, in terms of performance, comes with a Race Tuned Fuel Injection engine. This new scooter comes in a tri-tone colour theme and will be offered at an introductory price of Rs 3,05,900 in Nepal.

“The newly launched TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP comes armed with the highest power in the segment, first-in-segment dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and superior acceleration. The scooter not just promises great performance but also comes packed with the array of best-in-class connectivity and vehicle features coupled with segment-first 10.2 PS power which will further add to our philosophy of customer delight in Nepal,” Nayak added.

As of now, TVS’ NTORQ 125 Race XP is the only scooter in the 125-cc segment to have more than 10 PS power in Nepal. In addition to this, the company also claims that with the use of advanced engineering polymers, high-strength steel and alloy steel, the NTORQ 125 Race XP is lighter too, which ultimately adds up to the performance and drive quotient.

Shahil Agrawal, MD, Jagdamba Motors, which is the authorised distributor of TVS two-wheelers in Nepal, said: “TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP is going to be a game changer scooter in Nepal. We have witnessed the popularity of this scooter in the past and can assure that the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP will create a buzz amongst the new age riders.”

In terms of technological features, the TVS NTORQ 125 comes equipped with TVS SMARTXONNECTTM with TVS Connect mobile App, Voice Assist feature, with over 15 different voice commands, and two riding modes - Race and Street.

TVS also said that with TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP and its SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform, it has set a new industry benchmark by equipping the scooter with the first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature. This feature enables the scooter’s various connectivity functions like mode change, navigation, console brightness adjustment and the Do Not Disturb (DND) feature.