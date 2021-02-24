Twitter erupts after Motera stadium is renamed Narendra Modi stadium

World's largest stadium, Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has been branded under a new name-Narendra Modi stadium. As soon as the news broke out that the revamped stadium will be named after incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, netizens had a lot to say about it.

Many are terming the naming of the refurbished stadium after PM Modi narcissistic. Some said since PM Modi is involved in active politics, it is inappropriate to do such a thing.

Others supported the Prime Minister and said that after serving so many years in public office, Modi deserves at least one stadium in his name. Some defended the renaming on the grounds that there have been so many stadiums and airports under the Gandhi family name and it is only right that the stadium is named after PM Modi.

Check out some memes and reactions here:

The stadium was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, were also present at the event.

The stadium is now set to host seven international matches in quick succession.The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the third and fourth Tests between India and England as well as the entirety of the five-match T20I series between the two sides.The state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 1.32 lakh spectators.

