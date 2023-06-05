Two iPhones stolen from flyer’s bag at Bengaluru Airport, ground staff sacked: Report

An employee of the private ground-handling company at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru was allegedly caught on camera stealing two iPhones from a passenger’s check-in bag on April 29, said a report on Monday.

A police complaint on the matter was filed by the victim on May 31.

According to the report, the complaint was filed by Ganesh Kumar, an employee of Vistara airlines.

As per the complaint, passenger Hemanth Kumar was travelling from Bengaluru to Chandigarh on April 28 when the ground staff at Bengaluru airport (KIA) discovered a power bank in his check-in luggage.

They opened the bag to remove prohibited gadget, as a power bank is not allowed in the check-in bag. All electronics items should ideally be in the hand baggage and the process for getting them through security check is different.

A day later the bag was sent to its destination after removing the power bank.

However, when the passenger received his bag at the Chandigarh airport, two of his iPhones were missing from his baggage.

He immediately informed the airlines about the theft. The airline staff then checked the CCTV footage, which revealed that the iPhones were stolen by a ground staff employee.

Shubham Mishra, a 27-year-old employee of the ground-handling service provider AISATS Ltd, has been accused for stealing the two iPhones. He has also confessed to stealing the phone and later selling them.

His employment has been terminated by the airlines, and he has gone back to his hometown, reported TimesNow.

On the other hand, the passenger Hemanth Kumar was compensated by the airlines for the value of the stolen phones.

