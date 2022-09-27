scorecardresearch
Two men on bike tried to rush through the colony, but alert guard shut the gate

The incident was caught on camera in which it can be seen that a speeding bike rammed through the gate after the guard tried to quickly shut the gate.

The area police from Govindpuri arrived on the scene after residents dialed the control room.

Two men tried to rush through the gate of a colony but got injured after the security guard shut the gate on suspicion that they might be thieves. The whole incident was caught on camera in which it can be seen that a speeding bike rammed through the gate after the guard tried to quickly shut the gate. The incident happened in a colony in Delhi's Kalkaji Extension.

 

