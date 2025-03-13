Uber offering ₹7,500 cover for missed flights due to Mumbai jams? Here's what we know

If you’ve ever nearly missed a flight thanks to Mumbai’s gridlocked roads, Uber has a backup plan. The ride-hailing giant has introduced a ‘Missed Flight Connection Cover’, offering up to ₹7,500 compensation if passengers miss flights due to road delays.

Launched in late February with Reliance General Insurance, the cover aims to ease tensions as roadwork across 701 km of Mumbai—under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)—continues to paralyze traffic.

“At just ₹3 extra per ride, Uber is offering coverage to passengers,” Hindustan Times quoted sources as saying. BT could not independently verify this claim.

The cover applies only if ‘airport’ is set as the destination while booking and includes OPD and medical expenses in case of accidents. To claim, passengers must submit documents including a claim form, booking details, flight ticket, airline confirmation of no travel, and a crossed cheque for NEFT. Uber also notes that “the time of booking and travel should be realistic”, advising riders to account for 90 to 120 minutes of buffer time.

Meanwhile, drivers continue to bear the brunt. At a meeting with Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS), drivers raised concerns over arguments with passengers. “Every time the app shows 2-3 minutes to the destination, it stretches to 8-10 minutes because roadwork isn’t factored in,” said Anand Kute, MRRKS organising secretary.

On Tuesday, cab drivers staged a flash strike at Mumbai airport over low fares and poor road conditions.

The story will be updated when Uber responds.