'Ultra-processed garbage...': Doctor calls out Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto on 10-minute food deliveries

India’s race for ultra-fast food delivery is sparking a health debate. As Zepto Cafe, Zomato's Bistro, and Swiggy Bolt vie to deliver meals in just 10 minutes, concerns are rising over the nutritional toll. Orthopaedic surgeon and NutriByte Wellness co-founder Manan Vora has raised an alarm about the impact of this speed-first approach on public health.

“For the food to be delivered in 10, it needs to be cooked in 3 minutes or less,” Dr. Vora explained in a LinkedIn post. “And they can only achieve this with ultra-processed, ready-to-eat meals – pre-cooked, frozen, microwaved, and delivered.”

Dr. Vora supported his claims with research highlighting the dangers of ultra-processed foods:

A 12% increase in cancer risk.

A 10% rise in cardiovascular disease risk.

Contribution to obesity, which affects 27.8% of Indian adults.

Sugar spikes, raising the risk of diabetes.

High levels of trans fats, linked to heart disease.

He urged consumers to think twice. “If you don’t have home-cooked food and need to order in, do so. But wait a little longer for fresh food. Don’t compromise your health,” he wrote. His message to the industry was clear: “Dear Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto: We don’t want ultra-processed garbage delivered in 10 minutes!”

The post quickly went viral, with many voicing agreement. One user commented, “While 10-minute delivery sounds convenient, it’s at the cost of our health. Ultra-processed meals are a quick fix but come with serious long-term risks.” Another echoed, “The 10-minute delivery will show its effect in 10 years with more chronic illnesses.”

Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, has also spoken out about India’s growing reliance on fast food. He called it the "biggest epidemic," pointing to health risks associated with cheap, ultra-processed meals high in sugar and palm oil. He called for stricter regulations and urged food delivery companies to prioritize quality over convenience.