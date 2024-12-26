Quickest 89-second delivery, 8 lakh rakhis in 1 day: Swiggy reveals Instamart recap

The end of the year is a time for looking back, and lots of brands try innovative ways to "recap" the year. Swiggy has just launched its annual end-of-year report focusing on Instamart, its quick commerce platform. Swiggy shared some interesting insights about orders placed on its platform over the past 11 months - the stats are based on data collected from January 1 to December 1, 2024.

Here are some of the top trends on Swiggy Instamart.

A user in Chennai splurged Rs 1,25,454 on electronics, electricals and home appliances on Instamart, picking up nearly 85 items. The top choices include gaming earphones, smartwatches, an induction cooker, a sandwich maker, a hair straightener, a table fan and a toaster. A Mumbai-based user spent over Rs 15,00,000 buying pet supplies on Swiggy Instamart. The biggest spenders in the country hailed from Delhi and Dehradun, spending over Rs 20,00,000, with the major expenses incurred for kitchen supplies like atta, milk and oil.

Swiggy also detailed how the buying patterns change throughout the day. From 4 am to 7 am, users focused on breakfast and morning fuel as milk, vegetables and eggs fill up the shopping carts.

This changes starkly as the day progresses, and between 10 pm to 4 am, shoppers focus heavily on party fuel. Ice cream, chips and cold drinks lead the shopping spree.

The festive season saw massive demand across cities. A man from Ahmedabad spent a staggering Rs 8,32,032 on gold coins on Dhanteras. On the same day, Indians spent over Rs 45,00,000 on brooms as the annual Diwali cleaning efforts ramped up across households. However, trends differ heavily across the country as up north in Delhi, users spent Rs 4,60,000 on poker chips. Delhi also led the expenditure for instant noodles, spending over Rs 60 crores on the quick snack.

Swiggy Instamart delivered close to 8,00,000 rakhis on Raksha Bandhan, with a user in Mumbai ordering 31 rakhis in a single order. On 14 February, which is celebrated as Valentine's Day, users were ordering 307 roses every minute to celebrate with their loved ones.

The fastest delivery on Swiggy's quick commerce platform happened in Kochi, in just 89 seconds. The shopping cart included nendran bananas and red amaranthus. On the other end, the cheapest order of the year came in at a mere Rs 3, a pencil sharpener, purchased by a user in Hyderabad.