Unbelievable! Delhi man drinks with stranger in his car, who drives away with it and Rs 18,000 cash

Most of us like to unwind on Friday night after a week of chasing targets and tackling challenges, both at the workplace and at home. A 30-year-old employee of a company in Golf Course Road decided to relax in his car after work when a stranger joined him for drinks. After getting drunk with the stranger, the man lost his car, laptop, mobile, and Rs 18,000 in cash.

The man, identified as Amit Prakash, told the police that he was “very drunk” and stepped out of his own car at Delhi’s Subhash Chowk after the stranger asked him to, according to a report in The Times of India. The stranger drove off and Prakash had to take the metro to reach home. The 30-year-old Prakash could recollect the entire ordeal only a day later, when he went to the Sector 65 police station to get a complaint registered.

Police registered a case against the accused under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), relating to theft. Prakash said in his complaint that he went to a BYOB kiosk with the Lakeforest Wine Shop on the Golf Course Road after work hours. The 30-year-old said in his complaint accessed by the publication: “In an intoxicated condition, I paid Rs 20,000 for one wine bottle that had Rs 2,000 as its MRP. The shop owner, however, returned Rs 18,000 in cash”.

He added: “After that, I went to my car and started drinking again. Suddenly, a stranger came and asked me if he too could join me for a few drinks. I obliged and offered him drinks”. He noted that he drove till Subhash Chowk with the stranger and that he “forgot that he was in his own car” after reaching there, as per the report.

Prakash furthermore stated that he got out of the car where the stranger asked him to and took an auto to the Huda City Centre metro station to get back home. Police officials said Prakash hasn’t been able to recollect details about the stranger. Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said they are trying to go through the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

