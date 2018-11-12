Union Minister Ananth Kumar passes away at 59

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ananth Kumar died early Monday morning in Bengaluru, officials said. The Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, Kumar was not keeping well for some time and was on ventilator for the last few days, Ministry officials said. He was 59. Kumar was a BJP MP from south Bengaluru constituency.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences on the minister's death. The PM said that the minister served society with utmost diligence and compassion.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work." PM Modi said.

Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also condoled the minister's death. "Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri Ananth Kumar is no more with us. Served BJP all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss," as mentioned on agency reports.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Sad to hear of the passing of Union minister and veteran parliamentarian Shri H.N. Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates."

(With PTI inputs)