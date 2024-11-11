UP: 50-year-old man kidnapped on blind date, Rs 3 lakh ransom demanded

A 50-year-old man from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, was rescued by police after being lured into a honeytrap and kidnapped for ransom. The victim, Lallu Chaubey, was held captive in Jhansi since Thursday, with the kidnappers demanding Rs 3 lakh for his release. Three people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The incident came to light when Chaubey's son reported to the police that his father had been kidnapped, with the family receiving a ransom demand, according to NDTV. They had already paid Rs 1 lakh before the police got involved. Acting quickly, the police formed multiple teams to rescue Chaubey. A constable, pretending to be Chaubey's son, helped negotiate the ransom drop-off as part of their strategy.

The breakthrough came when one of the suspects guided the undercover officer to where Chaubey was being held. With this information, additional police teams quickly surrounded the area, successfully rescuing Chaubey and arresting three individuals: Kiran (35), Akhilesh Ahirwar (30), and Satish Singh Bundela (27).

During questioning, the suspects disclosed their tactics. According to the police, the group operated by having a woman initially reach out to their target by phone, convincing him to travel to Jhansi for a meeting. Once the victim arrived, the gang would capture him and demand a ransom from his family.

The police uncovered that this honeytrap and kidnapping scheme was part of a larger operation, with the gang having carried out similar crimes before, often using multiple women to lure their victims.